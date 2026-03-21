Dinos, Ferris Wheel, new animal experiences this spring at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Something big is stomping into Brookfield Zoo Chicago this spring.

Beginning May 22, guests can come face-to-face with 35 life-size dinosaurs in an all-new Dinos! experience that builds on an assortment of new experiences, treats and animal habitats expected to debut this spring and beyond.

Zoo guests can come face-to-face with 35 life-size dinosaurs in an all-new Dinos! experience this spring. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Dinos! invites guests to explore a massive rib-cage tunnel, climb on a giant fossil, dig for ancient discoveries, snap epic photos and find prehistoric pals throughout the Zoo—all experiences included with admission or membership during the Zoo’s hours through Oct. 25.

Guests can also journey through the world of dinosaurs at the “Ultimate T. Rex” virtual reality experience, featuring encounters with tyrannosaurus, triceratops and more in a 360-degree view with motion chairs.

With this new experience, the Zoo expands its 2026 event calendar with the two-mile Dino Dash fun run on May 30 and a pajama party called Dinos After Dark on July 11. Details and tickets for these after-hours events are available at brookfieldzoo.org/events .

“From awe-inspiring dinosaurs to unforgettable animal encounters, this season offers a dynamic mix of experiences for guests of all ages and interests,” said Andrea Rodgers, Brookfield Zoo Chicago senior vice president of guest experience & operations. “Whether you’re visiting the Zoo to meet a new species, enjoy live entertainment or simply spending time together outdoors, Brookfield Zoo Chicago continues to create fresh opportunities for guests to explore our 235 acres and connect with wildlife and nature in meaningful ways.”

New Animal Habitats & Up-Close Encounters

This spring, the Zoo’s southwest corridor will feature new experiences beginning with a vibrant new Macaw habitat. Guests will have an up-close look at these brilliantly colored birds in a reimagined aviary featuring luscious, hand-crafted banana palm trees that bring a jungle experience from the macaws’ native tropical range indoors.

Check out the new Macaw habitat at Brookfield Zoo Chicago this spring. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

Nearby, progress is underway on creating a brand new habitat for a Komodo dragon named Hank. This marks the first time in Zoo history that guests can learn about this endangered reptile—including a forthcoming opportunity for an up-close encounter through the Zoo’s Wild Connections program. This southwest transformation will conclude with a new, immersive Galápagos tortoise habitat later this year that allows guests to feed the largest living species of tortoise in the world.

In the meantime, explorers of all ages can interact with goats and wallabies in the Hamill Family Wild Encounters. The best way to stay in the know of must-see and do experiences at the Zoo is to select the new “Today at Brookfield” tab on the homepage of brookfieldzoo.org .

Younglings Explore the Great Outdoors

Guests visiting The Swamp should keep an eye out for an eight-month-old scarlet ibis with its black and grey plumage slowly turning to the fiery red this bird is known for. Spring will also mark the highly anticipated public debut of 10 African painted dogs born on Nov. 25 and a male klipspringer calf born on Jan. 2. These younglings are currently being cared for behind the scenes, with several development milestones still ahead of them before the warm weather returns and they’re able to meet guests on habitat for the first time.

Savor Seasonal Bites

Guests can also enjoy new menu items across the Zoo, including an indulgent Italian panino sandwich at Roaring Oven—topped with shaved ham, salami, whipped burrata, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped giardiniera, pickled red onions and more—and bold esquite fries at BZ Red Hots featuring seasoned fries layered with smoked street corn salad, charred pepper aioli, crumbled cotija cheese, chorizo and scallions. The Zoo’s dining locations, menus and hours are available at brookfieldzoo.org/dining .

The Ferris Wheel is also back for its third year. Soar to new heights and enjoy skyline sights then take a spin on the carousel, with its seats representing 72 animals.