Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

World Ballet Company to present ‘Cinderella’ at Rialto Square Theatre

World Ballet Company will present “Cinderella” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 16.

World Ballet Company will present “Cinderella” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 16. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By Shaw Local News Network

World Ballet Company will present “Cinderella” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, April 16.

According to a news release from the theatre, World Ballet Company’s “Cinderella” features a dazzling cast of 40 international dancers, over 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes, exquisite hand-crafted sets and enchanting choreography by Marina Kesler.

From the mischievous evil stepsisters to the breathtaking ballroom scenes, every moment is filled with charm and wonder.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit at rialtosquare.com.

TheaterThe Scene Rialto Square TheatreJolietThe Scene - Will & Grundy countiesThe Scene Front HeadlinesWill County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois