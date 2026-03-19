Cedric the Entertainer, David Arquette, ‘Menopause The Musical®' coming to Paramount Theatre this summer, fall

David Arquette will bring "Behind the Scream" to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre )

Cedric the Entertainer, The Happy Together Tour 2026, “Menopause The Musical®,” a 30th Anniversary Screening of “Scream” with special guest David Arquette and The Second City are all coming to Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora this spring and summer, bringing hilarious live comedy, classic rock ‘n’ roll music and more.

Cedric the Entertainer

Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $41-$161

Cedric the Entertainer will perform at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre )

American actor, comedian and game show host Cedric The Entertainer is one of the world’s premier performers on stage, film and television, with a career spanning 30 years. He’s a veteran stand-up icon known for warm, story‑driven humor, sharp observations about family, work, and everyday life, and the playful crowd interaction that made him a household name. A star of “The Neighborhood” on CBS, the “Barbershop” films, and the "Original Kings of Comedy," Cedric blends old‑school showmanship with modern timing, moving from quick one‑liners to vivid storytelling and characters. Audiences can expect clean but grown‑folks language, improvisation with the crowd, topical bits and call‑backs that reward attention.

“Happy Together Tour 2026″

Sunday, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $60.50

2026 marks the 17th year of the hit-filled summer phenomenon, the Happy Together Tour. This traveling sensation crisscrosses the nation delighting audiences with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Tour returns for its always sold-out engagement in downtown Aurora, this year featuring iconic bands performing all their Solid Gold hits: The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff (Chicago lead singer, 1985-2016), Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante from The Archies and The Turtles, The Vogues and The Cowsills drawing from a catalog of more than 60 Billboard Top 40 smashes.

“Menopause The Musical®" 25th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$70

"Menopause The Musical" will be at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre)

Join the party in celebrating two decades of laughter and sisterhood. Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats and more. This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.

“Behind The Scream”

A Live Conversation with David Arquette following a 30th Anniversary Screening of “Scream”

Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $41-$71; VIP Package $171

Be part of a night filled with suspense, stories, and special moments this Halloween season when David Arquette goes “Behind the Scream,” a thrilling live conversation featuring a special 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film “Scream,” followed by an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with the legendary actor, David Arquette, who played the beloved character Dewey Riley in the franchise. Arquette will share his insights, anecdotes and the impact “Scream” has had on his career and the horror industry. Fans will have the chance to have their burning questions answered and hear firsthand accounts from one of the film’s stars, for a haunting night to remember.

The Second City presents “Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons”

May 28 – June 20: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 and 8 p.m.

Presented In Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora

Tickets: $46

Celebrating its 67th anniversary in 2026, the world’s most influential name in comedy, The Second City, returns for a three-week run at Paramount’s intimate Copley Theatre. Their newest revue, “Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons,” features classic sketch comedy and songs from the company’s rich history, fresh new favorites and the signature brand of irreverent improv that The Second City is famous for. It’s all brought to life by the Second City Touring Company. With alumni such as Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key and Tim Robinson, The Second City has an unmatched track record of launching the careers of comedy superstars.

For tickets or more information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until show time on show days.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, with easy, affordable parking and new restaurants nearby.