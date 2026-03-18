Downtown Wheaton Margarita & Sangria Festival March 28

Celebrate the spring season at the Downtown Wheaton Association’s Margarita & Sangria Festival from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

Enjoy tastings of 10 locally-crafted margaritas and fruity sangrias at participating downtown Wheaton businesses.

The event will also feature live mariachi music.

Guests are invited to shop at local shops and dine at one of the downtown area’s many restaurants.

Event check-in is from 1-4 p.m. at the “W” tent on Front Street, next to the Naperville Running Co. All attendees must bring their driver’s license or state ID to be age-verified at check-in. Upon age verification, guests will receive a wristband and a punch card map of tasting locations with space for 10 punches (tastings).

General admission tickets are $42. Click here for more information and a list of participating businesses, or to purchase tickets.