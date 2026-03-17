Glen Ellyn to host 40th anniversary screenings of 1986 film ‘Lucas’

The Glen Art Theatre will host a 40th anniversary celebration of the film “Lucas,” starring Corey Haim, Charlie Sheen and Winona Ryder, which was filmed in Glen Ellyn and at Glenbard West High School. (Photo provided by the Downtown Glen Ellyn Alliance)

The Glen Art Theatre in Glen Ellyn will host a 40th anniversary celebration of the film “Lucas,” starringthe late Corey Haim, Charlie Sheen and Winona Ryder, which was filmed in the village and at Glenbard West High School.

The theatre also hosted the film’s 1986 premiere.

The movie will be shown on the big screen March 19-26, and tickets are only $3.50 for all showings on Thursday, March 19. Tickets are $9 or $7 before 5 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

Daily showtimes are 1, 3:10 and 5:20 p.m., with additional showings at 9:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The theatre’s lobby will be decorated with historic memorabilia from the movie.

Glenbard West High School journalism students created a documentary featuring community members and former students who appeared as extras, sharing their reflections on what it was like to have Hollywood in their hometown. The preview also includes archival news footage from the original 1986 “Lucas” premiere.

The full‑length documentary will debut on Glenbard West Day, Thursday, March 19, during the screening.

For the remainder of the week, a five‑minute preview will be shown. Shortly after, the complete documentary will be available on The Glen Bard, Glenbard West’s student newspaper website, gwhsnews.org.

Click here to purchase tickets.