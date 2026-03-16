That Arena Rock Show returns to Egyptian Theatre March 28

That Arena Rock Show returns to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb Saturday, March 28. (Photo provided by Egyptian Theatre. )

Back by popular demand, That Arena Rock Show returns to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

That Arena Rock Show is the ultimate high energy tribute to ‘70s and ‘80s rock music, performing legendary anthems that ruled the airwaves, according to a news release from the Egyptian Theatre.

The band will perform hits from bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses to name a few, turning every venue into a full rock spectacle.

With commanding vocals, electrifying guitar solos and a dynamic stage presence, That Arena Rock Show captures the sound, style and swagger of rock’s most celebrated era.

More than just a concert, the production delivers a complete immersive experience that invites audiences to relive the glory days of classic rock with fists in the air and lights held high. From the opening chords to the final encore, fans can expect a nonstop night of energy, nostalgia, and timeless music.

Tickets start at $35.50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.