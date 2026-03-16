Celebrate Easter with an elegant brunch at these northern Illinois restaurants

Spring has sprung (or will soon, we hope), and Easter Sunday is almost here.

From festive buffets and classic breakfast favorites to creative seasonal menus and family-friendly feasts, restaurants across northern Illinois are hosting special holiday brunches.

Whether you’re planning a family gathering or a leisurely meal with friends, here are some of the best spots to enjoy Easter brunch in the region.

Easter in 2026 falls on Sunday, April 5.

Cantigny – Wheaton

Easter Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Le Jardin in Cantigny Park in Wheaton. The menu includes breakfast favorites; an omelet station; a carving station with prime rib, baked salmon, chicken and ham; salads and fresh fruit; and desserts like lemon tartlets, carrot cake squares, chocolate layer cake and more. Prices are $62 for ages 11 and up, $27 for children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required. cantigny.org

The Drake – Oak Brook

Brunch at The Drake is always an elegant affair, and Easter is no exception. Seatings begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The menu includes carving stations, a fresh seafood bar, made-to-order omelets, fresh fruit and a dessert station with an assortment of sweet treats. Prices are $95 for adults, $40 for children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required. thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com

Rusty Nail Saloon – Ringwood

Seating times for Rusty Nail’s Easter Brunch are 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu includes breakfast favorites like eggs, omelets, biscuits & gravy, French toast and more; heartier dishes include a ham and prime rib carving station, pasta, salad bar and more, as well as a dessert buffet. Adults are $35, kids under 10 are $12, and 3 and under are free. Visit rustynailringwood.com/events to make a reservation or for more information.

White Pines Lodge – Oregon

White Pines Lodge will host an Easter Breakfast Buffet from 8-9:30 a.m. and then an Easter Brunch Buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults are $18.95 for the breakfast buffet and $34.95 for the brunch buffet, while children are $9.95 for the breakfast buffet and $17.95 for the brunch buffet. Call 815-655-2400 to make a reservation. visitwhitepines.com

Avante Banquets – Fox River Grove

The delectable Easter Champagne Brunch comes with bottomless champagne, as well as a huge buffet of offerings. Seatings are available every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The menu includes traditional breakfast items, salads, smoked ham, prime rib, salmon, chicken, pasta, and plenty of side dishes, plus a scrumptious dessert buffet. Prices are $70 for adults and $30 for children 7-14. Children under 6 are free. Call 847-287-1006 to make a reservation. avantebanquets.com

Hotel Baker – St. Charles

Easter Sunday Brunch seatings begin at 9 a.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu will offer seasonal dishes, delicious desserts and celebratory cocktails. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation. hotelbaker.com

Embassy Suites Riverfront – Rockford

Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront will have Easter Brunch in the Ziock Ballroom with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buffet includes a salad table, made-to-order omelets, waffles, brown sugar ham, classic croque madame and a decadent dessert table with strawberry shortcake, lemon poppyseed cake and carrot cake cupcakes. Kids will love the Knee High Kids Buffet with kid-friendly favorites, an Easter Egg Hunt around the property and a chance to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for kids 4-12, and kids 3 and under are free. Visit the hotel’s website for more information about the Easter Brunch Buffet.

Morton Arboretum – Lisle

Enjoy a buffet-style brunch with a view of the flowers and plants that bloom around Meadow Lake at the Morton Arboretum. Seatings are available at 9 and 11:30 a.m. and at 2 p.m. The menu will have a variety of both breakfast and lunch options. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance to take photos and hand out cookies. The cost is $82 for ages 13 and up, $48 for kids 3-12, and ages 2 and under are free. mortonarb.org

Port Edward – Algonquin

Port Edward will host an Easter Champagne Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Similar to their weekly Sunday brunches, the menu will include a plethora of seafood, including oysters on the half shell, shrimp Etouffee, snow crab legs, salmon and more; a hand-carving station with prime rib and turkey; soups, salads, a dessert station and more. Adults are $70, children 5-12 are $20 and children 4 and under are free. Call 847-658-5441 to make a reservation. portedward.com/champagne-brunch/

Meson Sabika – Naperville

This beautiful Spanish restaurant will have a prix fixe meal for Easter with a four-course menu offering hot and cold tapas, an entree and dessert. The price is $99 per person. mesonsabika.com

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s – DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn’s popular Easter Brunch Buffet will have seatings every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes a new sauteed pasta station, plus made-to-order omelets, prime rib, salmon, lobster mac & cheese, glazed ham, charcuterie boards, desserts and more. Adults are $44.99, kids 4-12 are $32.99, and kids 3 and under are free. Call 815-756-2345 to make a reservation. farandas.com

Benedict’s La Strata – Crystal Lake

Benedict’s Easter Brunch Buffet will be served in three seatings: 8-8:30 a.m., 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 12:15-12:45 p.m. Discounts are available for the early seating. Adults are $37.95 and children 12 and under are $15.95. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 815-459-6500. benedictseggs.com

Lucille at Drury Lane – Oakbrook Terrace

The Easter Brunch Buffet at Lucille, located at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet will include a variety of seasonal favorites, live music and more. Children can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Peter Rabbit Garden, a whimsical play area featuring games, crafts and face painting inspired by Beatrix Potter’s tale. Adults are $115, children 5-12 are $40, and kids age 4 and younger are free. lucillerestaurant.com

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant will feature its famous prime rib on the Easter menu, in addition to filet mignon, strip steak, fried shrimp, baked ham, roast turkey, salmon, stuffed shrimp and chicken Parmigiana. The children’s menu features spaghetti, fried shrimp, baked ham, chicken fingers and roast turkey. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com or call 815-895-5466.

Starved Rock Lodge – Oglesby

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Starved Rock Lodge with its annual Easter Buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the menu are traditional breakfast items like scrambled eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy; an omelet station; a carving station with honey-glazed ham; a variety of salads; entrees including roasted chicken, penne pasta, grilled salmon, New York strip loin and more; and a dessert buffet with pies, cakes and additional treats. Adults are $46.95, and children 10 and younger are $23.95. Family pricing is available from 3-6 p.m., which includes two adults and two children for $125. Additional adults can be added for $35 each and additional children are $15 each. Reservations and pre-payment are required. Call 815-220-7386 to make a reservation. starvedrocklodge.com

Bolingbrook Golf Club – Bolingbrook

Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a visit with the Easter Bunny! The buffet will include an omelet station and waffle station for breakfast, as well as prime rib, carved ham, chicken, seafood, pastas, salads, desserts and more, as well as Champagne mimosas. The price is $74.99 for adults ($64.99 for club members), $36.99 for children 4-12 ($26.99 for club members), and children 3 and under are free. Reservations are required. Call 630-679-5013. bolingbrookgolfclub.com

Hank’s Farm – Ottawa

Hank’s Farm is well known in the area for its fabulous brunch, and Easter will be no exception. The Easter Sunday Buffet is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The morning buffet, which is available from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., has breakfast favorites and the afternoon entrees, which are available from 1 to 5 p.m., include seafood, pasta and meatballs. All-day dishes include fried chicken, roast turkey, fresh fruit, slow-roasted beef, ham and more. Adults are $38, children 5-10 are $18 and children 2-4 are $4. Reservations are required and can be made at 815-433-2540. hanksfarm.com

The Turf Room – North Aurora

Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional breakfast items like bacon, sausage, French toast, eggs, and waffle and omelet stations will be available. Lunch dishes include a carving station with prime rib, smoked ham and stuffed turkey breast, a pizza station, salads and a variety of desserts. Adults are $60.95, children 6-12 are $22.95 and children 5 and under are $12.95. Call 630-906-9300 for reservations. theturfroomrestaurant.com

Two Brothers Roundhouse – Aurora

Two Brothers Roundhouse’s Easter Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features a smoked fish table, omelet station, pasta station, carving station, eggs Benedict, vegetarian options, desserts and a kids buffet. Adults are $59.99, kids 3-12 are $19.99, and kids 2 and younger are free. To make a reservation, call 630-264-2739 or visit twobrothersbrewing.com.

The Abbey Resort – Lake Geneva

If you’re looking to enjoy an Easter weekend getaway, there’s no better place than just over the border in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 240 West. The menu will have breakfast favorites, seafood, a carving station, a waffle station, an omelet station, salads, desserts and more. The price is $72 for adults and $30 for children 4-12. Reservations are required and can by made by calling 800-709-1323. theabbeyresort.com