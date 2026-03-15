Stage 212 presents ‘Sunday with The Rat Pack’ March 22

Stage 212 kicks off their new “Sunday With…” concert series with “Sunday with The Rat Pack” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

“Sunday with The Rat Pack” showcases nationally-known singer and comedy impressionist Jerry Armstrong of Marseilles as he brings the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. to vibrant life for an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment, according to a news release from Stage 212.

Tickets for “Sunday with The Rat Pack” are $15 each. They may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

Stage 212 is located at 700 First Street in La Salle.