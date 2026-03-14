Wildlife lanterns illuminate the night as Brookfield Zoo Chicago debuts Glow Wild this spring

Towering, radiant wildlife will light up the night at Brookfield Zoo Chicago this spring with the debut of Glow Wild: A Lantern Festival of Hope, an all-new evening lantern experience opening March 19.

After dark, the Zoo will be transformed by massive, brilliantly illuminated animal lanterns—each a larger-than-life work of art—creating an immersive journey that blends wonder, global culture and conservation storytelling, according to a news release from the Zoo.

Glow Wild invites guests to experience the Zoo in a whole new light from 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, through May 10.

As guests wander the Zoo at their own pace, Glow Wild unfolds as a living gallery of light, where handcrafted wildlife lanterns rise, glow and surround visitors like a sculpture garden brought to life. Along the walk-through experience, guests will encounter powerful stories and simple, actionable ways to protect wildlife. The festival is produced in collaboration with Hanart Culture, known for their Chinese Lantern Festival experiences and their extraordinary hand-built, illuminated works, according to the release.

“This limited-time exhibition is something entirely new for Chicago and unlike anything guests have experienced at Brookfield Zoo Chicago before,” Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations, said in the news release. “Bringing an immersive, after-dark wildlife lantern experience to our region creates a powerful, emotional connection between people, animals and nature. Being surrounded by glowing, larger-than-life artworks and stories of hope can spark a deeper appreciation for the wildlife we’re working to protect—both here in our community and around the world. Whether experienced with family, friends or as a special night out, Glow Wild offers a shared experience that is both joyful and meaningful.”

The must-see lanterns will be complemented by cuisine inspired by flavors from around the world and community-focused programming. The Hub of Hope, a central plaza located at the Zoo’s Pavilions, will feature cultural performances by community partners and additional interactive experiences on select dates.

Select Thursday evenings will also offer a sensory-friendly experience with adjusted lighting and sound. Guests interested in an elevated experience can reserve the Lantern Lounge for a cozy, private setting with food and beverages for up to 12 guests.

Wander beneath the stars among more than 70 handcrafted lantern displays, spotlighting the creatures of land, sea and sky—from glowing river and ocean animals to wildlife of sweeping savannas, lush forests and local landscapes.

Along the journey, guests will encounter everything from majestic elephants, lions and tigers to shimmering corals and fish, rare pangolins, radiant butterflies, elk, vibrant plant life and even mythical creatures—each illumination telling a story of connection between people, wildlife and the planet we share.

Advanced tickets are required and now on sale at brookfieldzoo.org/glow-wild, with pricing starting at $9.95 for children and $19.95 for adults.

Each ticket including access to all Glow Wild festival experiences, unlimited rides on the Carousel and Ferris Wheel as well as complimentary North Gate parking.

Zoo members receive discounted admission, making Glow Wild an added benefit of membership. Guests who wish to see the animals that inspired the lantern displays are encouraged to visit Brookfield Zoo Chicago during regular daytime hours, available at brookfieldzoo.org/visit.