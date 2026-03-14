Lineup announced for Romeoville’s Rockin’ the Ville summer concert series

Rockin’ the Ville, Romeoville’s popular summer concert series, returns for another year with 11 free shows. (Image provided by Village of Romeoville)

Rockin’ the Ville, Romeoville’s popular summer concert series, returns for another year with 11 free shows. The lineup is filled with a variety of artists and genres, including classic rock, R&B, alternative rock, country, pop, hip hop and more.

All shows will run on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion located behind Village Hall at 1050 W. Romeo Road.

June 11 – The PriSSilas (Classic Rock)

June 18 – Horizon (Soul, R&B, Funk)

June 25 – Loudernow (Alternative/Indie)

July 2 – Guitarra Azul (Rumba, Flamenco, Latin Jazz)

July 9 – Tim Gleason Band (Country)

July 16 – Anthem (Beyond Classic Rock)

July 23 – Rockhouse (Rock)

July 30 – Too Hype Crew (‘80s, ‘90s, & early ‘00s Hip Hop)

Aug. 20 – 90s Pop Nation (‘90s Pop)

Aug. 27 – Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts (Western-Influenced Rock and Classic ‘60s Soul)

Sept. 3 – Billy Elton (Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute)

“Romeoville loves live music and we have increased the number of concerts accordingly,” Romeoville Mayor John Noak said in a news release. “If you add Rockin’ the Ville with RomeoFest and the other events with musical performances, we will be showcasing over 30 live bands this year.”

Concessions will be available to buy. Coolers and bags are allowed but are subject to inspection. No glass bottles, no smoking and no pets or animals will be permitted.

For more information, visit romeoville.org.