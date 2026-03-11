5 Things to Do: SOB 5K Run in Yorkville, ‘The Odyssey: A Comedy, Mostly’ in Oswego this weekend

- 10th Annual SOB 5K Run (Yorkville): This annual run raises funds for CASA Kendall County. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Southbank Original Barbecue, 129 Hydraulic St. Bring your dog, your kids and dress in your St. Patrick’s Day best for this fun event. Click here for more information.
- Comedy Night at Pinz (Yorkville): Join Cricket Laughs for a night of free comedy beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Performers include Tim Brennan, Alan Salazar, John Hickok, De Brady and Cam Honeyager, hosted by Cricket. Click here for more information.
- “Schoolhouse Rock! Live JR.” (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House presents this musical based on the popular Saturday morning educational program at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Odyssey: A Comedy, Mostly” (Oswego): This play is an adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” and will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. This adaptation is written in casual, modern language with a comedic twist. Click here for more information about these performances.
- Timeless Movie Music Moments (Montgomery): Producer/presenter John LeGear will take the audience on a guided tour through the decades, paying tribute to the greatest composers, lyricists, directors, producers and performers. This event, which is for adults, is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Oswego Public Library’s Montgomery campus. Click here for more information.
The Scene