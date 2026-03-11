5 Things to Do in Will County: Classical Blast! In Kilts free concert, Shamrock Stroll this weekend

- Classical Blast! In Kilts (Joliet): The popular band Classical Blast! will perform a free concert of Irish music and more as part of Joliet’s Shamrock Stroll on Friday, March 13. The concert is at 5:30 p.m. in the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s indoor auditorium theatre. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
- Shamrock Stroll (Joliet): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with downtown Joliet’s Shamrock Stroll at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. Stop by participating downtown businesses for Irish-themed bites and entertainment. Visit jolietccp.com/shamrock for more information.
- Hairball in concert (Joliet): Relive the biggest rock hits from the ‘80s with Hairball, as the tribute band performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. The band will perform songs from bands like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Two for the Gallows: Max Dunne and John Condron with the Hatfield Sisters (Lockport): Enjoy live Irish music at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at The Roxy in Lockport. Tickets start at $20. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
- The Alleluia Quartet In Concert (New Lenox): The Alleluia Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at United Methodist Church in New Lenox. The free concert will include the quartet’s lush four-part harmonies and traditional, contemporary, gospel and country and Christian music. Visit umcnl.com for more information.
The Scene