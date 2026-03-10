Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with The Second City, live Irish music at Woodstock Opera House

Irish band One of the Girls will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock. )

The weekend before St. Patrick’s Day will be filled with laughter and live Irish music at the Woodstock Opera House.

Celebrate the spirit of the Irish with the one-of-a-kind band that’s a St. Patrick’s tradition in Chicago. One of the Girls will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.

The band delivers high-energy Irish folk music with a twist of bluegrass-inspired arrangements, rich three-part harmonies and a stage presence full of humor, nostalgia and joy, according to a news release from the city of Woodstock.

From Irish festivals and historic pubs to street festivals and ballparks, the eight-piece band brings the energy of a front man from every member on stage.

Expect up-tempo takes on traditional Irish favorites, heartfelt ballads honoring the old homeland and a few unexpected cover tunes.

Tickets start at $30.

The Second City return to the Woodstock Opera House for a night of hilarious improv, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. (Image provided by the City of Woodstock. )

On Saturday, March 14, The Second City returns to the Opera House stage for a night of hilarious improv, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Best of The Second City is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud revue featuring some of the greatest sketches, songs and signature improv from the company’s legendary 65-year history, the news release stated.

From the comedy powerhouse that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key and countless others, this show highlights the very best of The Second City’s iconic archive reimagined and performed by today’s sharpest rising stars.

Tickets start at $40.

Tickets for all these performances and more are available now at the Woodstock Opera House Box Office and website.