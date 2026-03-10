Shaw Local

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with The Second City, live Irish music at Woodstock Opera House

Irish band One of the Girls will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Woodstock Opera House.

The weekend before St. Patrick’s Day will be filled with laughter and live Irish music at the Woodstock Opera House.

Celebrate the spirit of the Irish with the one-of-a-kind band that’s a St. Patrick’s tradition in Chicago. One of the Girls will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.

The band delivers high-energy Irish folk music with a twist of bluegrass-inspired arrangements, rich three-part harmonies and a stage presence full of humor, nostalgia and joy, according to a news release from the city of Woodstock.

From Irish festivals and historic pubs to street festivals and ballparks, the eight-piece band brings the energy of a front man from every member on stage.

Expect up-tempo takes on traditional Irish favorites, heartfelt ballads honoring the old homeland and a few unexpected cover tunes.

Tickets start at $30.

The Second City return to the Woodstock Opera House for a night of hilarious improv, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

On Saturday, March 14, The Second City returns to the Opera House stage for a night of hilarious improv, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Best of The Second City is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud revue featuring some of the greatest sketches, songs and signature improv from the company’s legendary 65-year history, the news release stated.

From the comedy powerhouse that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key and countless others, this show highlights the very best of The Second City’s iconic archive reimagined and performed by today’s sharpest rising stars.

Tickets start at $40.

Tickets for all these performances and more are available now at the Woodstock Opera House Box Office and website.

