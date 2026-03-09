The Peacock Trio performs at the St. Charles Public Library March 15

The St. Charles Public Library continues its popular Sunday Concert Series with a special performance by The Peacock Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library continues its popular Sunday Concert Series with a special performance by The Peacock Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

This unique ensemble brings together the expressive combination of flute, harp and viola, a trio admired for its distinctive timbre, according to a news release from the library.

With its ability to play both arco (bowed) and pizzicato, the viola creates a seamless bridge between the smooth resonance of the flute and the shimmering tones of the harp.

Carlyn Lloyd, flute, performs regularly with numerous ensembles and is widely recognized for her arrangements of both popular and classical works. Her arrangements for her woodwind quintet, “Quintuplex,” as well as her solo flute and concert band repertoire, have been performed throughout the country. Lloyd’s arrangement of Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances” premiered at the National Flute Association Convention in Orlando, Florida. She is a member of the International Opera Theatre orchestra, where she premiered Carlo Pedini’s “Iago” in Città della Pieve, Italy and currently serves as principal flutist of the JAM Orchestra.

Ryan Caparella, viola, is an active violinist, violist and dedicated educator throughout the Chicagoland area. Since 2012, he has served on the faculty of the Naperville Suzuki School and regularly performs in musical theatre pits, orchestras, and chamber ensembles including the JAM Orchestra, the Alba Quartet, and now The Peacock Trio.

Julie Spring, harp, has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras and previously held principal harp positions with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. In addition to guest appearances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Grant Park Symphony, she is Director of Orchestras at York High School in Elmhurst and serves as adjunct harp instructor at Concordia University Chicago and College of DuPage. She also performs with the Arianna Duo, the Peacock Trio and the Chicago Harp Quartet.

This event is part of the Library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of live musical performances. The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.