Tapestry Unraveled: Experience Carole King like never before at Raue Center

Singer Tina Naponelli will pay homage to the legendary Carole King in Tapestry Unraveled, coming to the Raue Center For The Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Backed by a vibrant five-piece band, Naponelli delivers an unforgettable tribute, performing Carole King’s most beloved songs, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

With her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Naponelli captures the heart, energy and emotion of one of pop music’s most iconic artists, according to a news release.

Naponelli is an accomplished singer and performer known for her dynamic vocals and engaging live shows. She has earned acclaim for her ability to channel legendary artists with authenticity and passion, bringing their music to life for audiences across the country.

“Tina Naponelli has an extraordinary ability to channel Carole King’s spirit,” Richard Kuranda, Raue Center’s executive director, said in the release. “Tapestry Unraveled is more than a tribute – it’s a celebration of a musical legend, and audiences will feel like they’re experiencing the original hits live.”

Ticket prices start at $43 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.