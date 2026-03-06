Aurora Public Art set to debut “Riverine: A Confluence of Women Artists on the Fox”  

“Riverine: A Confluence Of Women Artists On The Fox” art exhibition will feature a diverse array of media, ranging from fluid watercolors, to oils, photography, sculptural installations and pottery. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

The City of Aurora’s Public Art Division has unveiled a new exhibit to help commemorate Women’s History Month.

“Riverine: A Confluence Of Women Artists on the Fox” showcases the work of 27 local female artists at Aurora Public Art, including Ward 10 Alderwoman Shweta Baid, Mays Mayhew, Helen Ratzlow, Jen Hunger, Cheryl Holtz, Cherylyn Gnadt, Isabel Trujillo, Carol Kling, Antonia Ruppert, Gin Ingram, Rebecca Wilson Allen, Mary Rodriguez, Dana Primrose Bloede, Judie Hoenig, Carol Stone Carson, Cassidy Alexander, Dana Gere, Kathy Swayne, Kim Watts, Laura Lein Svencer, Lisa Gloria Green, Eva Balek, Imisioluwa Adekoya, Mary Shoemaker, Anne Von Ehr, Lisa Lentz Manning and Bethany Young.

The exhibition will feature a diverse array of media, ranging from fluid watercolors, to oils, photography, sculptural installations and pottery.

“Hosting ‘Riverine’ in the heart of downtown Aurora — only steps away from the Fox River itself — creates a powerful dialogue between the art and the environment,” Curator Sangeeta Pande said in a news release. “This show is a celebration of the resilience, movement, and creative depth of women artists in our valley.”

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Aurora Public Art, which will showcase live music from Toni Ruppert, a soloist whose work focuses on lyrics of faith and harmonies of hope. Chaos A Chord, a local Aurora musical duo, will also be on hand, playing acoustic guitar and clarinet. The evening will also include artist Dana Gere, who will present extracts from her book, “From the Desk of Rinne Caine,” and chef Gayatri Borthakur, who will be serving samples of Assamica Teas until 7 p.m.

Aurora Public Art is located at 20 E. Downer Place in Downtown Aurora. Gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibit is set to run from March 6 through March 21.