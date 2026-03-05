St. Charles Library to showcase work of local artist James Tipton

The St. Charles Public Library is showcasing artwork by James Tipton in March and April. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library is showcasing artwork by James Tipton in March and April.

His art speaks to the timeless connection between land, memory and identity, according to a news release from the library.

A native of Illinois, Tipton’s work is shaped by the vast landscapes of DuPage County’s woods and forest preserves, where he has spent countless hours exploring. At the same time, his Native American heritage and childhood visits to the Cherokee farmlands of his family in Oklahoma imbue his paintings with a deep sense of place and history. These rich, layered memories transcend time, allowing his work to evoke both personal reflection and universal themes of connection to nature and home.

Drawing inspiration from these local landscapes, Tipton’s paintings offer more than a representation of place—they invite the viewer into a living, breathing experience of the natural world in all its ordinary beauty. Whether capturing the quiet solitude of a forest preserve trail or the open expanse of farmland, his work resonates with the enduring allure of spaces that are both familiar and eternal, the release stated.

Since 1979, the works of local artists have been on display at the St. Charles Public Library through its Community Artist Gallery program.

The exhibit can be seen anytime the Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.