5 things to do in McHenry County: Actress Mira Sorvino in Woodstock, Festival of the Sugar Maples & more

- Circus of Bubbles (Crystal Lake): The whole family will enjoy this performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 that features circus tricks and bubble artistry. Tickets are $24 for adults, $14 for seniors and students. Visit raucenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- An Intimate Evening with Mira Sorvino (Woodstock): Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino will appear at Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 for an evening of candid conversation and stories about her illustrious career in Hollywood. The live audience Q&A session will be moderated by WGN’s Dean Richards. Tickets start at $55. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information.
- Vintage Shop Hop (Crystal Lake): Check out antiques and unique goods at Carriage House Antiques as part of the Vintage Shop Hop, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. Shoppers can enjoy special sales, raffles, vintage finds, refreshments and more. For more information, visit thecarriagehouseantiques.com.
- Art at the Factory (Harvard): The Starline Factory in Harvard’s new four-part art exhibit, “Emergence,” will be open from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 with Part 1: Grief. Experience artwork that reflects loss, remembrance, resilience and the unexpected lightness that can follow sorrow. Admission is $10. Visit starlinefactory.com for more information.
- Festival of the Sugar Maples (Marengo): Learn how to spot maple trees and tap them to make maple syrup at Coral Woods Conservation Area at this annual event with the McHenry County Conservation District. Guests can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. This free event is for all ages. Visit mccdistrict.org for more information.
The Scene