5 Things to Do: Classical Blast in Kilts! concert, Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Fauré ‘Requiem’ and more

- Country Legacy Show (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles presents “Straight Garth,” a tribute concert to George Strait and Garth Brooks at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Tickets start at $22.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Comedian Dana Gould (Batavia): Comedian Dana Gould, who has written for or produced popular shows like “The Simpsons,” “Parks & Receation” and more, will perform five shows at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Classical Blast in Kilts! (St. Charles): Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles welcomes Classical Blast in Kilts! for a spirited concert of traditional Scottish and Irish music, as well as hits from bands like U2, Dropkick Murphys and more at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. General admission tickets are $25. Visit moonlightheatre.com for more information.
- Elgin Symphony Orchestra concert (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform Fauré “Requiem,” among other classical masterpieces, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Hemmes Cultural Art Center in Elgin. Tickets start at $20 for adults. Visit elginsymphony.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Dear Evan Hansen” (Aurora): Catch a performance of the award-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. The show runs through March 21. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene