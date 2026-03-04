Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Classical Blast in Kilts! concert, Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Fauré ‘Requiem’ and more

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s 76th Season Classics Series, opens the weekend of Oct. 11–12, 2025.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform Fauré Requiem, among other classical masterpieces, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Hemmes Cultural Art Center in Elgin. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

By 5 Things to Do in Kane County
  1. Country Legacy Show (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles presents “Straight Garth,” a tribute concert to George Strait and Garth Brooks at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Tickets start at $22.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
  2. Comedian Dana Gould (Batavia): Comedian Dana Gould, who has written for or produced popular shows like “The Simpsons,” “Parks & Receation” and more, will perform five shows at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Classical Blast in Kilts! (St. Charles): Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles welcomes Classical Blast in Kilts! for a spirited concert of traditional Scottish and Irish music, as well as hits from bands like U2, Dropkick Murphys and more at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. General admission tickets are $25. Visit moonlightheatre.com for more information.
  4. Elgin Symphony Orchestra concert (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform Fauré “Requiem,” among other classical masterpieces, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Hemmes Cultural Art Center in Elgin. Tickets start at $20 for adults. Visit elginsymphony.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. “Dear Evan Hansen” (Aurora): Catch a performance of the award-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. The show runs through March 21. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
Kane CountyThe SceneEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kane CountyKane County Front Headlines