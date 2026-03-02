Sweet tradition: Maple Fest returns to Red Oak in North Aurora this weekend

Maple Fest returns this Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at the Nature Center, 930 N. River Road in North Aurora, inviting guests to step into the centuries-old tradition of turning maple sap into maple syrup. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District )

For more than four decades, late winter at Red Oak has meant one thing: maple sap flowing, steam rising from the evaporator and families gathering in the woods to welcome the changing season.

Maple Fest returns this Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at the Nature Center, 930 N. River Road in North Aurora, inviting guests to step into the centuries-old tradition of turning maple sap into maple syrup.

The annual Fox Valley Park District event blends hands-on learning, local history and a sweet finish.

Maple Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with timed sessions beginning at the top of each hour. Admission is $5 for ages 3 and up, and advance online registration is encouraged. Everyone age 3 and older must have a ticket for entry into a presentation time slot.

Each one-hour program begins indoors with a short presentation before guests head outside onto the wood-chipped trails. There, among the towering trees, participants learn how sap is collected and transformed through a careful, time-intensive process.

“Guests are going to learn exactly where syrup comes from,” said Christy Graser, Red Oak’s facility manager, in a news release. “People make the assumption that syrup comes straight out of trees and that’s not exactly true — you have to go through a process before it goes on your pancakes and waffles. We’re going to demonstrate that process with the help of guests.”

Visitors don’t just watch — they take part. Whether attending as a family or as part of a school field trip, guests can try drilling into a tree, experience the pressure it takes to get through the wood, tap in a spile and help carry sap buckets.

For those looking to sample the results, additional refreshments will be available for purchase, including a three-sample flight featuring early- and late-season syrups from Runamok Maple, along with a WhistlePig® Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged variety. The tasting highlights how flavor evolves throughout the tapping season.

Many guests choose to extend their visit by exploring the Nature Center grounds, including the nearby cave just off the Fox River Trail.

“I think people get stuck in their hibernation schedule a little bit too long,” Graser said. “This is that first outdoor awakening, that first rush of fresh air for any extended period of time.”

For more information, visit foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.