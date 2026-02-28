The Abbey Resort to host special A-Frame Spotlight Dinner March 10

The Abbey Resort, located near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is hosting an intimate A-Frame Spotlight Dinner Series featuring Jordan Wine on Tuesday, March 10. (Goran Kosanovic)

The Abbey Resort, located near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is hosting an intimate A-Frame Spotlight Dinner Series featuring Jordan Wine on Tuesday, March 10.

The event is a thoughtfully curated midweek experience spotlighting exceptional wines and local culinary collaboration in an elegant lakeside setting.

Guests will enjoy a 6:30 p.m. welcome reception followed by a 7 p.m. four-course seated dinner, thoughtfully crafted by Executive Chef Noah Gümüstekin in partnership with Lake Geneva Country Meats.

Each course will be expertly paired with Jordan’s acclaimed wines, highlighting the winery’s signature balance and elegance. The experience is $150 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Menu Highlights Include:

Amuse-Bouche: Smoked salmon with Rosti Potato, dill crème fraîche & Osetra caviar

First Course: Coffee-rubbed beef tenderloin Carpaccio with arugula, pickled Shimeji mushrooms, rice chips & caramelized shallot Dijon mousseline

Second Course: Halibut en Cartoccio with satsuma imo, arugula & calamansi kimizu

Third Course: Seared Manhattan steak with sunchoke purée, roasted maitake & au poivre

Dessert: Bourbon-flambéed baked Alaska with Swiss meringue

Vegan Menu Highlights Include:

Amuse-Bouche: Avocado with Rosti potato & pickled Fresno chile

First Course: Beet & arugula carpaccio with cucumber, rice chips & lemon vinaigrette

Second Course: Cauliflower en cartoccio with satsuma imo, arugula & calamansi vinaigrette

Third Course: Charred cabbage steak with red coconut Curry, Fingerling Potato & Thai Basil Jicama Salad

Dessert: Strawberry sorbet with mint

Visit theabbeyresort.com for more information.