5 Things to Do: Radio Play ‘D.O.A.’ in Oswego, Life-Sized Candyland games and more this weekend

- Radio Play “D.O.A.” (Oswego): Enjoy a performance of the radio drama “D.O.A.,” based on the 1949 film, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. This is for ages 14 and up. Click here for more information.
- “The Birthday Club” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre presents “The Birthday Club” at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The show is about five women who get together for their birthdays, each with their own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Life-Sized Candyland (Oswego): Families can enjoy playing a game of life-sized Candyland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Oswego Public Library. Click here for more information.
- Live music at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall (Yorkville): Trenton Fletcher, a rising young artist from Oklahoma, will perform his traditional red dirt roots and gritty southern rock music at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. His vivid lyrics capture the essence of love, loss, hardship and growth. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- ‘80s Infused Sing Along Brunch (Yorkville): The Vault in Yorkville will host an ‘80s Infused Sing Along Brunch Sunday, March 8. Tickets go fast, so get yours today by calling 630-385-2950. Visit The Vault’s Facebook page for more information.
