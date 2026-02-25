5 Things to Do in Will County: Masters of Illusion, The Simon & Garfunkel Story and more this weekend

- Masters of Illusion (Joliet): Marvel at jaw-dropping magic with Masters of Illusion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Tickets start at $39. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Joliet): Enjoy the timeless music of Simon & Garfunkel at this concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Rialto Square Theatre. The show will recreate the magic of the legendary duo. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Brother John’s Big Bad Mardi Gras Concert (Joliet): Mardi Gras may have passed, but the New Orleans-themed fun doesn’t stop. Brother John’s Big Bad Mardi Gras Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tickets are $16 for the general public. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Yoga and a Hike (Channahon): Spend a serene Sunday morning with a yoga class and hike at Four Rivers Environmental Center from 9-10:30 a.m. March 1. This event is free but registration is required by Feb. 28. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website for more information.
- Live comedy at The Roxy (Lockport): Enjoy an evening of laughter with comedians Bruce Veach and Josh Funneman at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at The Roxy. This event, which is for adults 21 and over, benefits Trinity Services. Tickets are $20. Visit roxylockport.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene