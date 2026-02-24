New Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open soon in Naperville’s Block 59

Ruth's Chris Steak House is scheduled to open March 9 at 460 S Route 59. (Photo provided by Ruth's Chris Steak House)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is set to open its third suburban location, this time in Naperville’s Block 59 dining and entertainment complex.

The fine dining eatery is scheduled to open March 9 at 460 S Route 59.

“Our founder, Ruth Fertel, founded Ruth’s Chris with a vision to create a steak house that feels approachable for everyone,” Taylor Muse, general manager of the new location, said in a press release. “We cannot wait to share her legacy with our guests, and introduce the Naperville community to the exceptional hospitality, signature sizzling steaks and good times that define the Ruth’s Chris experience.”

Ruth’s Chris, founded in 1965, offers a variety of USDA prime steaks prepared in a patented 1,800-degree broiler and served on a 500-degree plate. Popular selections include the center-cut filet, bone-in New York strip and the 40-ounce tomahawk rib-eye.

The chain has over 150 locations worldwide, including suburban restaurants in Northbrook and South Barrington.

The over 9,300-square-foot Naperville location, situated near Fox Valley Mall, will be open for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.