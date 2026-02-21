‘Circus of Bubbles’ to bring family fun to Raue Center for the Arts

Circus of Bubbles a high-flying, 60-minute explosion of bubble magic, circus artistry and laugh-out-loud comedy will perform at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Circus of Bubbles a high-flying, 60-minute explosion of bubble magic, circus artistry and laugh-out-loud comedy, will be at Raue Center for the Artsin downtown Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

This spectacular, big-top–inspired production invites audiences of all ages to step into a world of wonder filled with giant bubbles, dazzling stunts and unforgettable moments of pure joy, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Circus of Bubbles transforms the stage into a colorful circus ring where astonishing bubble creations, balancing acts, foot juggling and interactive comedy take center stage. Kids, families and anyone young at heart will be mesmerized from the very first pop.

Seen on “Late Night with David Letterman,” Circo Massimo (Italy) and television specials across China, Kirk Marsh brings his signature wordless physical comedy, juggling, and wildly funny magic to the Raue Center stage. His universal humor and audience participation make every show a riotous, one-of-a-kind experience.

Trained at the prestigious Hebei Wuqiao School of Acrobatic Arts in China, Jack Weinstock delivers high-energy foot juggling with sharp skill and playful charm. With a background spanning theater design, global travel and circus arts, he brings creativity, precision and heart to every performance.

Tickets start at $14 for students and $24 for adults, and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.