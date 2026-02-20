The Copley Comedy Series kicks off in Aurora Feb. 28

Comedians Tim Walkoe and Paul Farahvar will kick off the new Copley Comedy Series at Aurora's Copley Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 28. (Photo provided by the Paramount Theatre. )

Get ready to laugh at the Paramount Theatre’s intimate Copley Theatre during the Copley Comedy Series, which runs on select Saturday nights Feb. 28-May 2.

According to a news release from the Paramount, nationally-acclaimed, Chicago-based stand-up comedians will perform in the 165-seat theatre in the coming months.

The Copley Comedy Series kicks off Saturday, Feb. 28 with headliner Tim Walkoe, featuring Paul Farahvar, and hosted by Tim Benker. Lobby doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 p.m. Enjoy a drink at the Copley bar before the show starts.

Additional performances include:

Saturday, March 14

Headliner Jeanie Doogan, featuring Katie Meiners

Saturday, March 28

Headliner Dwayne Kennedy, featuring Mike Preston

Saturday, April 18

Headliner Vince Maranto, featuring Jim McHugh

Saturday, May 2

Headliner Brian Hicks featuring Des Mulrooney

The Copley Theatre is located in downtown Aurora at 8 E. Galena Blvd., right across the street from Paramount Theatre.

Tickets are $21 (when purchased in-person; additional fees apply for phone and online orders.) There is no drink minimum.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days.