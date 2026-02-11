Where to find the best pizza in the Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley pizzerias have long been keepers of secret sauces and time-tested recipes that have defined pizza nights for decades.

Whether you’re craving classic thin-crust pies loaded with meats and veggies or creative deep-dish pizzas with gooey cheese, the Sauk Valley offers something for every taste and appetite.

The Sauk Valley community cast their votes in the 2025 Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, we’re shining a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Pizza.

Voting is now open in the 2026 Sauk Valley Favorites contest. Click here to cast your vote through Jan. 25.

Favorite Place for Pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria, 608 12th Ave., Rock Falls

Angelo’s Pizzeria is known for its signature sauce and variety of toppings, including sauerkraut! Angelo’s has thin-crust and deep-dish, as well as specialty pizzas like taco, spaghetti, chicken bacon, mac and cheese and much more. Additional menu items include pasta, Italian sandwiches and garlic bread. Angelo’s famous sauce is also available for purchase by the jar. Call 815-625-5163 to place an order.

One of the Favorites: Al & Leda’s Pizzeria, 325 W. Everett St., Dixon

Al & Leda’s has long been known for their delicious sauce and traditional thin-crust, deep-dish and gluten-free- crust pizzas. Specialty pizzas include BLT, chicken Alfredo, cheeseburger, chicken cheddar bacon ranch and more. Additional menu items include sandwiches, burgers, Italian beef, salads and more. Call 815-284-3932 to place an order.

One of the Favorites: Maria’s Pizza Dixon, 420 W. 3rd St., Dixon

Authentic, old-school flavors are the main staple for the sauce and crust recipes at this family-owned and -operated pizzeria. Maria’s has stuffed pizza, pan pizza, thin-crust pizza and a variety of fresh meats and veggies for toppings. Additional menu items include lasagna, cheese sticks, chicken strips, cinnamon nuggets, bacon cheddar fries and more. Call 815-288-6969 to place an order.