5 Things to Do: ‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ in La Salle, Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip and more

- “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle’s latest production, “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” continues Feb. 13-15 for the final weekend. Tickets are $22. Visit Stage 212’s website for specific show times or to purchase tickets.
- Galentine’s Day Paint and Sip (Tonica): Camp Aramoni will host a special Galentine’s Day Paint and Sip event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The event will feature Painting Parties by Lucy. Tickets are $50 per person and include charcuterie, a drink ticket and all materials. Visit camparamoni.com for more information.
- Chocolate Truffle Shuffle (Utica): August Hill Winery will host the Chocolate Truffle Shuffle from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Guests will visit tasting stations to enjoy six Cocoa Blue Chocolate truffles paired with six wine tastings. The cost is $25. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information.
- Winter Wine Walk (Utica): Enjoy food, wine and shopping in Utica from from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Visit locations on your “passport” to wine and food at the various stops. Tickets are $25 per person and include a souvenir glass and eight tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets will be available for $1.25 each. Visit utica-il.gov/events-new/2026-utica-winter-wine-walk for more information.
- Poison’d Crue (Ottawa): Rock out to the biggest hits of Motley Crue, Poison and other ‘80s hard rock bands at Shakers in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 14. Visit shakersottawa.com for more information.
The Scene