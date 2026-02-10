The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles to celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired menu

The Graceful Ordinary’s chef Chris Curren will offer New Orleans-inspired Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, specials to celebrate on Tuesday, Feb. 17. (Photo by Matt Reeves)

Long inspired by the food, culture, and hospitality of New Orleans, the team is celebrating with a one-night-only lineup of Mardi Gras specials.

“The food, culture, and hospitality of New Orleans have always been a source of inspiration for how we approach The Graceful Ordinary, from subtle nods on the menu like creole catfish and beignets, to the cozy, layered feel of our dining room, that inspiration is always present,” co-owner Megan Curren said in a news release.

Chef Curren’s everyday seasonal menu of rustic tavern fare features an array of seafood dishes perfect for Lenten Fridays, including octopus carpaccio, Creole-marinated catfish, sea bass and much more. Bringing the spirit and soulful flavors of New Orleans straight to the hearth, this year’s Fat Tuesday special includes:

Hearth-seared gulf shrimp with Calabrian chili butter,

Fire-roasted gumbo blanc with tasso ham and okra ash

Blackened redfish served with ember-roasted cabbage and a dirty rice croquette.

Bananas Foster–style beignets

For more information, visit thegracefulordinary.com.