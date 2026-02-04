5 Things to Do: ‘Little Women’ live on stage, Ottawa Sweet Stroll this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle will open its latest production, “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” on Friday, Feb. 6. The show will run Feb. 6-8 and again Feb. 13-15. Tickets are $22. Visit Stage 212’s website for specific show times or to purchase tickets.
- Sweet Stroll (Ottawa): The Ottawa Downtown Association’s annual Sweet Stroll is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Visit various downtown businesses and enjoy a unique confection or cookie. Tickets are $25 and include a keepsake ceramic mug. Visit the Ottawa Downtown Association’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Winter Hikes & Tours at Starved Rock Lodge (Oglesby): Enjoy guided winter hikes, winter wildlife trolley tours or bald eagle tours with Starved Rock Lodge. Tours are available Friday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 8. Additional dates throughout the winter are also available. Visit Starved Rock Lodge’s website for more information.
- Wine & Girl Scout Cookie Flights (Utica): August Hill Winery’s tasting room in Utica will be offering flights of three girl scout cookies with three paired wines for tasting. Flights are available daily when the tasting room is open. Red, white and bubbly flights are available. The cost is $18 per flight. Visit August Hill’s website for more information.
- Sweet in Streator (Streator): Visit participating businesses in Streator from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 and enjoy a sweet treat. Businesses will be open later that evening to greet guests with themed drinks, sales and prizes. Visit streator.org for more information.
The Scene