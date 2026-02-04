5 things to do in DeKalb County: PolarPalooza, Jazz at the Egyptian and more this weekend

- 10th Annual PolarPalooza (DeKalb): PolarPalooza returns to Hopkins Park from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. This free event features hot chocolate, sled dog demonstrations, winter crafts and much more. Visit the DeKalb Park District’s website for more information.
- Jazz at the Egyptian (DeKalb): Enjoy an evening of jazz music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Performers include Jazz in Progress, the DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, the Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble and the NIU Jazz Orchestra. Visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre presents a screening of the cult classic film at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. The event features a live shadow cast of “Irrational Masters.” Tickets are $24. Visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- American English Concert (Sandwich): Beatles tribute band American English will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Back Alley Market’s Sweet Escape (DeKalb): The NIU Convocation Center will host Back Alley’s Market’s Sweet Escape event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8. The market will have more than 150 vendors, makers and bakers. Admission is free but parking is $10 if prepaid, $12 day-of. Visit DeKalb Back Alley Market’s Facebook page for more information.
The Scene