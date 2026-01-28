5 Things to Do in Will County: Live music, live comedy, wedding expo all at Rialto Square Theatre this weekend

- Brett Young, Vitamin String Quartet (Joliet): Country star Brett Young will be at Rialto Square Theatre Friday, Jan. 30 and Vitamin String Quartet will perform there Thursday, Jan. 29. Click here for more information about these shows or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Drew Lynch (Joliet): Comedian Drew Lynch, who appeared on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent” and many more series, will perform at Rialto Square Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Wedding Expo (Joliet): Rialto Square Theatre will host a wedding expo from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. Brides-to-be can browse a variety of wedding vendors. Admission is $10. Click here for more information.
- LynSkynyrd (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host LynSkynyrd, a tribute band to Lynryd Skynryd, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. The Hendrix Effect will open the show. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Got Beer? Tangled Roots Tasting (Crest Hill): Learn about and sample local brews from Lockport’s Tangled Roots Brewing Co. at the White Oak Library - Crest Hill at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene