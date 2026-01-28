5 things to do in DeKalb County: Salsa Night, Adult Skate Night and more this weekend

- Salsa Night (DeKalb): El Jimador Mexican restaurant in DeKalb and NIU’s Tumbao will host Salsa Night Thursday, Jan. 29, complete with a salsa dancing demonstration from 8-9 p.m., followed by dancing and music from DJ NRG. This event is free. Click here for more information.
- Adult Skate Day at Fargo (DeKalb): The DeKalb Park District will host this beginner-friendly skateboarding class at Fargo in DeKalb from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. The cost is $25 for DeKalb residents and $31 for nonresidents. Click here for more information or to register.
- Boo’z & Spirits Flashlight Tour (DeKalb): Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Egyptian Theatre, a supposedly haunted building, at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Guests must bring a flashlight. Tickets are $40 per person. Click here for more information.
- Vintage & Maker Market (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens will host the annual Vintage & Maker Market with more than 25 vendors from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Admission is $5. Click here for more information.
- James the Magician (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host James the Magician at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. This show is free and for ages 5 and up. Click here for more information.
The Scene