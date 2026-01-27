Morton Arboretum to host Chocolate Weekend Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The Morton Arboretum will host the annual Chocolate Weekend Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum)

Indulge in all things chocolate at Morton Arboretum’s Chocolate Weekend Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Guests can sample unique chocolates from local artisans and chocolatiers.

More than 20 vendors will be there, offering baked goods, toffees, fudge, chocolate sauce, macarons, candies and other sweet treats, in addition to goods like coffee, handmade soaps and more.

The Chocolate Weekend expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Guests can also learn more about the world of making chocolate by attending presentations by chocolatiers and cacao experts. Topics include the history of chocolate-making, rare cacao beans and how chocolate artisans are using more sustainable and equitable practices. Registration is required.

Not all presentations are included with general admission. The weekend includes both free educational presentations with Arboretum general admission and separately ticketed tasting sessions led by chocolatiers and cacao experts.

Chocolate Weekend Member Event

At the Chocolate Weekend Member Event on Friday, Jan. 30, Arboretum members can sample artisanal confections from local chocolatiers and other vendors before the expo opens to the public.

For more information, visit mortonarb.org.