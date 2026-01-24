“Comedy for Cancer” starring actor Martin Short comes to Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove

Martin Short will headline “Comedy for Cancer Starring Martin Short,” an unforgettable and entertaining evening of laughter and philanthropy, at the iconic Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in downtown Downers Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. (Image provided by The H Foundation )

Legendary actor and comedian Martin Short will headline “Comedy for Cancer Starring Martin Short,” an unforgettable and entertaining evening of laughter and philanthropy, at the iconic Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in downtown Downers Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26.

Short will take the stage for an exclusive conversation filled with personal stories, humor and memorable moments—all in support of The H Foundation’s mission to fund life-saving cancer research.

Other entertainment includes an appearance by the national touring comedian Jim Flannigan and others.

Guests are invited to arrive early at 6 p.m. for a unique special culinary experience before the show with tastings provided by a variety of popular local restaurants including: Aurelio’s Pizza, Posto 31, Q-BBQ, Andy’s Frozen Custard and more.

According to a news release, Short has won fans and accolades in television, film and theater since his breakout season on “Saturday Night Live” over 30 years ago. Short became an “SNL” fan-favorite for his portrayal of characters such as Ed Grimley, lawyer Nathan Thurm and “legendary songwriter” Irving Cohen. His popularity and exposure on “SNL” led Short to cross over quickly into feature films, including “Three Amigos,” the remake of “Father of the Bride” and many more.

A two-time primetime Emmy winner, with multiple nominations for both primetime and daytime Emmys, Short is also a Tony Award recipient and two-time nominee for his onstage acting work. Short’s New York Times bestselling memoir, “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend,” was published in 2014, the release stated.

“We’re honored to welcome Martin Short to Comedy for Cancer and to the Tivoli Theatre,” Cortney Hausser, executive director of The H Foundation, said in the release. “This will be a rare opportunity to hear from a comedy legend in a very personal way and enjoy a special evening that will have a lasting impact in funding basic cancer research.”

Proceeds from Comedy for Cancer directly support The H Foundation’s efforts to fund innovative cancer research at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

“It’s a privilege for the historic Tivoli Theatre to partner with The H Foundation for such a meaningful cause,” Chris Johnson, owner of Classic Cinemas, said in the release. “The Tivoli has always been a place where the community comes together, and we’re proud to stand with our neighbors in the fight against cancer through this very special event.”

Ticket prices start at $149 with premium seating options up to $349. All tickets include access to the tasting experience, featuring small bites from local restaurants. A cash bar is available.

Tickets are available here.