Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners coming to Rialto Theatre in Joliet this winter

Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners will bring their national tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Feb. 20.
Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse, first found success with the 2000s-era hard rock band Staind, according to a news release from the theatre.
And while the band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo country music projects have led to two Number 1 Billboard Country Album debuts, 2011’s “Town Line” and 2016’s “Sinner,” plus a platinum collaboration with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a Gold-certified Billboard Number 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021.
Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with “Frayed at Both Ends” emerging as the best-selling country album in America. Lewis’ latest album, “The Hill,” was released in 2024.
Tickets start at $53 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.
For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.