Woodstock Groundhog Days returns Jan. 30-Feb. 2 with new events, special guests

Woodstock Willie dances to the music of Die Musik Meisters on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Woodstock will celebrate Woodstock Groundhog Days Jan. 30–Feb. 2, honoring the town’s starring role in the 1993 film “Groundhog Day” and its beloved winter tradition.

People fill parts of the Square to watch the festivities Thursday, Feb, 2, 2023, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

The annual festival begins Jan. 30 with the official welcoming of Woodstock Willie, followed by the Groundhog Day Dinner Dance at the Moose Lodge, a filming location featured in the movie.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy big-screen showings of “Groundhog Day” at Classic Cinemas, guided walking tours of filming sites and the Groundhog Day 5K, a USATF-certified race that winds past iconic movie locations throughout Woodstock. Saturday events include a winter bags tournament at Ortmann’s Red Iron Tavern and a downtown Groundhog Day Pub Crawl, according to a news release.

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie looks to see if he can see his shadow on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Special guests this year include Bob Hudgens, the film’s location scout, who will lead walking tours and present a special program on the making of “Groundhog Day” and Stephen Tobolowsky, who portrayed Ned Ryerson in the film, giving fans an opportunity to meet the actor behind one of the movie’s most memorable characters.

New this year is the first-ever Woodstock Willie Shadow Quest, an interactive scavenger hunt that sends participants throughout town in search of the elusive groundhog. The hunt begins Jan. 24 and invites visitors and locals alike to follow clues and find Woodstock Willie at participating locations.

On Feb. 1, the Chili Cook-off returns to McHenry County College in collaboration with its culinary department, featuring more than 15 chilis to sample and celebrity judges. The historic Woodstock Square will host live groundhog wood-carving demonstrations.

The festival culminates Feb. 2 with the official prognostication by Woodstock Willie in the historic Woodstock Square, followed by the traditional “Drink to World Peace” toast at Squire on the Square, the bar made famous in the film.

“Woodstock Groundhog Days brings together movie fans, families and visitors from all over the world for a celebration that blends film history with small-town tradition,” Heather Arnold, Real Woodstock marketing manager and member of the Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee, said in the release. “With new experiences like the Shadow Quest alongside beloved traditions, it’s a weekend that continues to grow while staying true to what makes Woodstock special.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also explore boutique shopping throughout Woodstock, featuring “Groundhog Day” merchandise, themed treats and locally made goods.

Additional events include family activities, author appearances, trivia, crafts, performances and special breakfasts. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit WoodstockGroundhog.org.