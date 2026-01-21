Award-winning musicals in Paramount Theatre’s 2026-27 Broadway Series

Paramount Theatre’s 15th Broadway Series lineup includes four Broadway musicals, one of which is making it’s Chicago area premiere.

The 2026-27 season opens with the local premiere of the sassy musical “Mean Girls,” which runs Aug. 26–Oct. 11. The musical is based on the iconic Tina Fey movie. With big laughs, bold style, unforgettable pop-rock songs and a message that hits home, “Mean Girls” is a must-see for anyone who’s ever tried to find their place in the crowd.

What follows is the world premiere of a new, reimagined version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” which runs Nov. 11 – Jan. 3, 2027.

Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter and lonely miser, is visited on Christmas Eve by three ghosts who take him on a journey through his past, present and future. Along the way, he learns how to once again experience joy, compassion and the power of generosity.

Filled with laughter, redemption and the most memorable characters in literature, director Trent Stork has reimagined and adapted “A Christmas Carol” specifically for the Paramount stage.

Paramount’s four-show series continues in 2027 with “Sunday in the Park with George,” Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning masterpiece, which runs Feb. 10 – March 28, 2027. The musical is inspired by Georges Seurat’s famous painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

In 1880s Paris, painter Georges Seurat is consumed by passion for his work, meticulously capturing every color and curve of the world around him. But as he chases perfection on the canvas, he risks losing Dot - the woman who inspires him. A century later, another George, Seurat’s great-grandson, struggles with the same questions of meaning, legacy, and connection in a modern world that often overlooks the value of art.

Paramount’s 15th season finale, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” set it in the 1980s, runs April 28 – June 13, 2027. Bursting with color, energy, and some of Broadway’s most memorable songs, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved musical reimagines the story of Joseph, a dreamer whose gift of prophecy and bright optimism set him apart from his 11 brothers. When jealousy lands him in trouble, Joseph’s journey takes him from the depths of despair to the heights of success. Vibrant and inspiring, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a feel-good musical the whole family will enjoy.

Paramount’s subscribers are given the first chance to secure their seats for next season. Paramount still offers the same “Buy Two Shows, Get Two Shows Free” offer, with four-show packages starting as low as $73.

“From Tina Fey to Charles Dickens and Stephen Sondheim to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, this season lights up with stories, songs, and dances shining with something for everyone,” Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti said in the news release. “Come solo or with family and friends, you’ll leave our beautiful Paramount Theatre with moments to share and always remember!”

Broadway Series renewals begin Monday, January 26. During the renewal period, new subscribers can also pre-order subscriptions and queue up for the best seats, after renewing subscribers receive theirs. The renewal period ends Sunday, March 29. Single tickets for Paramount’s 15th Broadway Series go on sale Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m. All Broadway Series productions are presented at the historic Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

For subscriptions, tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or visit the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.