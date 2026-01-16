The Graceful Ordinary owners unveil plans for cigar lounge, raw bar & live jazz venue 

Chris and Megan Curren, owners of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles and O&D Hospitality, will open a new members-only cigar lounge, as well as a raw bar and live jazz venue in 2026. (Rick West)

O&D Hospitality, the family-owned restaurant group founded by Megan Curren and Chef Chris Curren, owners of The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles, have unveiled plans for a new members-only cigar lounge, as well as a raw bar and live jazz venue. Both are expected to open later this year.

Located at 11 S. 2nd Ave., The Idle Hour will be a new cigar shop and BYOB-friendly, members-only cigar lounge. Alongside a robust retail selection of fine cigars from around the world, the club will offer a variety of membership tiers, each unlocking a curated set of personal amenities, according to a news release.

“At The Idle Hour, we’re putting our signature hospitality in the spotlight and giving people a premium luxury experience with indulgent membership benefits typically found only in major metropolitan cities,” Megan Curren said in the news release. “St. Charles has supported us since we opened The Graceful Ordinary in 2021, and we’re proud to keep extending our roots here by offering more unique, elevated experiences.”

The lounge’s stylish 2,400-square-foot space will feature plush leather Chesterfield couches, velvet drapery, moody lighting and members-only lockers for storing spirit bottles and cigar accessories.

In the future, guests can expect bar snacks and to-go cocktails from The Graceful Ordinary, located just across the street. Members can call ahead during designated hospitality hours to have their preferred cigar, beverage and snack ready upon arrival. The lounge will be accessible 24 hours a day.

“As a cigar fan myself, I know there’s an opportunity to redefine what cigar lounges can be in the western suburbs,” Chris Curren said in the news release. “We’re intrigued by the concept of a membership-driven model, and we’re seeing more private dining and social clubs in hospitality than ever before. While anyone is welcome to explore The Idle Hour’s cigar selection, we’re especially excited to curate a VIP experience tailored to our members’ unique preferences.”

Construction will also begin this year on RILY, a raw bar and live jazz venue. Located next door to The Idle Hour at 11 S. 2nd Ave., the 2,600-square-foot venue will feature regional jazz performances, craft cocktails and a stunning raw bar offering oysters, king crab, lobster and more.

Inspired by the acronym for “Remember I Love You”—a common sign-off in wartime letters from sweethearts—RILY aims to capture timeless romance and soulful ambiance.

Construction is also officially underway on Vicolo, the daytime café and pastificio, at 7 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora.

Vicolo will mark the Currens’ first concept outside of St. Charles—another step in their mission to bring chef-driven hospitality to the suburbs.

For more information about these new businesses, visit od-hospitality.com.