Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Cantigny to host Valentine’s Day dinners, Dueling Piano show this winter

Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Photo provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

As the weather gets colder, the events at Cantigny in Wheaton heat up with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, murder mystery events and a dueling pianos performance.

Dueling Pianos featuring Felix & Fingers: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

The band performs your favorite sing-along hits during this fun-filled evening of music, dancing and delicious food. Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees.

Valentine’s Day Dinners: Friday, Feb. 13 & Saturday Feb. 14

The McCormick House will host an intimate dinner both nights, featuring a curated six-course menu and a chance to enjoy exceptional cuisine amid the timeless character of this historic space. Reservations available from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person, including gratuity; and $250 per person, including wine pairings and gratuity.

Cantigny is located at 1s,151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.

The SceneEntertainmentCantignyThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Kane CountyKane County Front HeadlinesThe Scene Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois