Cantigny to host Valentine’s Day dinners, Dueling Piano show this winter

As the weather gets colder, the events at Cantigny in Wheaton heat up with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, murder mystery events and a dueling pianos performance.

Dueling Pianos featuring Felix & Fingers: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

The band performs your favorite sing-along hits during this fun-filled evening of music, dancing and delicious food. Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees.

Valentine’s Day Dinners: Friday, Feb. 13 & Saturday Feb. 14

The McCormick House will host an intimate dinner both nights, featuring a curated six-course menu and a chance to enjoy exceptional cuisine amid the timeless character of this historic space. Reservations available from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person, including gratuity; and $250 per person, including wine pairings and gratuity.

Cantigny is located at 1s,151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.