Where to find the best pizza in the Illinois Valley

Amore Pizzeria, owned by Frankie Alfano, is located in Ladd at 105 N. Main Ave. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Illinois Valley pizzerias long have been keepers of secret sauces and time-tested recipes that defined pizza nights for decades.

Whether it’s a craving for classic thin-crust pies loaded with meats and veggies or for deep-dish pizzas with gooey cheese, the Illinois Valley offers something for every appetite.

Illinois Valley audiences cast their votes in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley contest, highlighting some of the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many categories and weeks of voting, we’re shining a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Illinois Valley’s Best Pizza. Nominations for the 2026 Best of the Illinois Valley contest will open in March.

Best Pizza: Lou’s LaGrotto, 3001 5th St., Peru

Lou’s LaGrotto is known for its deep-pan pizza, as well as its thin-crust and stuffed-crust pizza.

Choose from a variety of toppings such as fresh meats, veggies, pineapple and bleu cheese. Specialty pizzas include mac ‘n’ cheese, margarita, pulled pork, buffalo chicken and chicken fajita. Additional menu items include appetizers, pastas, chicken parmesan, chicken Alfredo, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and wings.

Call 815-223-3083 to place an order.

One of the Best: Amore Pizzeria, 105 N. Main St., Ladd

Check out the wide variety of specialty pizzas at Amore, which includes BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, hot and spicy, meat lovers, taco, BLT and chicken bacon ranch. Customers also can build their own pizza from a variety of toppings.

Additional menu items include pepperoni pinwheels, pizzones, breadsticks and beef rolls.

To place an order, call 815-894-4524 from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

One of the Best: Palermo’s Pizza, 2332 6th St., Peru

Build your own pizza at Palermo’s by choosing thin, thick or stuffed crust and a variety of meat and fresh veggie toppings.

Specialty pizzas include taco, chicken parmesan, Philly cheesesteak, veggie and beef roll. Additional menu items include pasta, sub sandwiches, wings and appetizers.

Call 815-224-2277 to place an order.