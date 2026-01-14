Restaurant weeks in Kane, DuPage counties kick off, offering dining deals, special menus

Taqueria Aurora is offering 10% off any dine-in orders during restaurant week. (Photo provided by the city of Aurora)

The suburban dining scene will get a post-holiday bump starting this week as restaurant weeks begin, bringing deals and special menus to eateries throughout the area.

KANE COUNTY

St. Charles

The 16th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week will run Feb. 2-6, with diners getting 20% off their bill of $35 or more (exclusions apply) at over 40 participating restaurants, including Duke’s Northwoods, moto imōto, Rookies All-American Pub & Grill, Taste of Himalayas and The Graceful Ordinary. In order to receive the discount, mention St. Charles Restaurant Week while ordering or present Restaurant Week promotional material.

moto imōto is located at 181 S. First St., St. Charles. (moto imoto)

Geneva

For nine days — Saturday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 25, — foodies will be able to Dine On The $9s (some deals are per person and some are for two) during Geneva Restaurant Week. Thirty restaurant will participate, including Barrel + Rye, Bien Trucha, The James, Le Cochon Wine Bar and Bistro, Preservation, The Walrus Room and more. See genevachamber.com/restaurant-week-participants for the full list of participating restaurants and menus.

Pescado tacos are a favorite at Bien Trucha in Geneva. (Courtesy of Bien Trucha Group)

Aurora

Aurora Restaurant Week is back for its second iteration Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Feb. 3, with more than 40 eateries offering exclusive discounts and specially curated prix fixe menus.

Participating eateries include Altiro Latin Fusion, which is offering a complimentary margarita with any taco or tapas purchase or a tapas-style pick four option for $44.99. Basils Greek Dining has a four-course prix-fixe menu for $48, and at Foreign Exchange Brewing Co. you can get two beers and your choice of chicken tikka, peri peri chicken or quesabirria tacos for $20.

DUPAGE COUNTY

Naperville

Naperville Restaurant Week is actually more than two weeks long, kicking off Friday, Jan. 23, and running through Feb. 8. It features concepts from fast casual to fine dining with either a prix fixe menu or discounted prices.

Nearly 40 restaurants are participating, including Allegory, The George, Lennon’s, Piccolo Buco and Vasili’s, all of which are offering prix fixe menus.

Wheaton

Explore the Downtown Wheaton culinary scene during its restaurant week Thursday Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 25. The more than 25 restaurants participating are offering a variety of specials, from three-course prix fixe menus at Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar ($39), Gia Mia ($29.99) and Ivy ($40) to drink specials at Hale Street Cantina and Tasting deVine.

You can also join the owners of 302, Shane’s Deli, Dough + The Backyard, The Guild, and Subourbon for a guided tour through downtown Wheaton. Sample food and drinks from each location while hearing the history of their buildings and the journeys that brought each business to life.

Lombard

Lombard will hold its first restaurant week from Friday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 1, with over 40 participating restaurants, cafes, bakeries, breweries and more representing a wide range of cuisines and dining experiences.

Participating eateries, including Babcock’s Grove House, Empire Burgers and Brew and Rebel Kitchen + Bar, will offer special menus, pricing or promotions throughout the event.

Diners in Oak Brook can find specials at Antico Posto, Beatrix, Coa, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, El Tapeo, Lucca Osteria & Bar, Roka Akor and Violi.

At the Arboretum in South Barrington, you can head to The Greggory, Giostra by Fabio Viviani and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Other participating restaurants include Shaw’s Crab House and Tokio Pub in Schaumburg, Ema and Jackman & Co. in Glenview, L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge and Mia Francesca in Lincolnwood, Cima in Rosemont, DeNucci’s in Highland Park, Devon Seafood + Steak in Oakbrook Terrace, Di Pescara in Northbrook, Petite Vie in Western Springs, Pour Destino in Elmhurst, Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville and Vistro Prime in Hinsdale.

Familiar names like Benihana, The Capital Grille, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Nando’s Peri Peri, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Seasons 52 and Wildfire have multiple suburban locations taking part.

Chicago

The 19th annual Chicago Restaurant Week, which runs from Friday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 9, has more than 540 participating restaurants, including about 60 in the suburbs. Diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus for brunch and lunch ($30) and/or dinner ($45 or $60).

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Weekwill take place Feb. 27 to March 8. Around 90 restaurants from eight communities have participated in past years, with specialty menus and prices at eateries in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. The 10-day event is hosted by Meet Chicago Northwest.

Looking forward

Details are still to come for Bartlett’s second annual Restaurant Week, which takes place Feb. 2-8. Sixteen restaurants offered special dishes, offers and/or prix fixe menus last year.

