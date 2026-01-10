Dixon Stage Left celebrates grand reopening for 2026 season in April

The renovations are almost complete, and Dixon Stage Left is reopening for the 2026 season at its newly renovated location at 105 Peoria Ave. Audiences can expect a full slate of musicals, dramas and even a murder mystery in the new year.

The theater’s building, which is more than 120 years old, is currently undergoing renovations to the second-floor office space, as well as the main floor theater and lounge.

The first Main Stage production of the 2026 season is co-Executive Director Jimmy Ferraro’s world premiere comedy “She’s on the Verge ... and It’s Only Getting Worse!” which opens Friday, April 10, and runs on select dates through April 19. The show, which contains adult themes and language, is a “heartfelt comedy about the journey of women of ‘a certain age,’” according to a news release from Dixon Stage Left.

Up next is “My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder Mystery,” an off-Broadway, interactive murder mystery dinner theater that runs from May 8 to 10, followed by “Everybody’s Favorite Mothers,” a reader’s theater off-Broadway show on June 26 and 27.

The popular romantic comedy musical “Guys and Dolls” is next, running from July 10 to 12, while the First Timers Comedy Troup follows Aug. 1 with one night only of hilarious stand-up comedians.

Additional shows include William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” on Aug. 8 and 9, “Raunchy Little Musical” from Sept. 4 to 6 and 11 to 13, the Senior Showcase on Oct. 4, “Silence of the Lambs” from Oct. 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, and the holiday comedy musical “What in the Dickens Happened to Scrooge?” from Dec. 11 to 13 and 18 to 20.

Season tickets and show packages, as well as individual show tickets, are now available to buy. Visit dixonstageleft.org for more information.