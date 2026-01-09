Water Street Studios to host ‘All in for Art’ benefit Feb. 28

Artists and guests mingle at Water Street Studios in Batavia at their annual fundraiser. (Sean King for Shaw Media)

Water Street Studios will host “All in for Art,” an annual benefit, at their Batavia location at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

The event will include heavy appetizers, an open bar, a performance by local jazz band The Joel Ream Trio, a caricature artist, art sale, wine pull and a chance to play with “funny money” at the casino games. No additional funds are needed to play- chips will be provided and winners will receive prizes.

According to a news release, “All in for Art” celebrates the work of Water Street Studios, a community art center that provides resident artist studios, a ceramics lab, School of Art, award winning galleries, community outreach and public art.

For those who cannot attend, donations to Water Street Studios will be accepted to continue providing events for the community. Water Street Studios has become an integral cultural hub that draws, enriches and supports renowned artists, experienced art teachers, talented students and the art and culture-loving public from all over the Fox Valley and beyond, the news release stated.

Water Street Studios is open to the public Friday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. at 160 S. Water St. in Batavia.

For more information, visit waterstreetstudios.org or contact president@waterstreetstudios.org.

To sponsor this event or purchase tickets, visit waterstreetstudios.org/all-in-for-art.