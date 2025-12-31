National comedians Bobcat Goldthwait, Brian Posehn to headline The Comedy Vault

Bobcat Goldthwait will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Feb. 6-7. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

The laughs continue into the new year at The Comedy Vault with national touring comedians.

Legendary comics Bobcat Goldthwait and Brian Posehn, as well as an actor from “Seinfeld,” will perform at the Batavia club this winter.

Steve Hytner – Jan. 8

Hytner played “Kenny Bania” on the popular TV show Seinfeld." He will be holding a comedy and trivia night on Jan. 8.

Bobcat Goldthwait – Feb. 6 & 7

Bobcat Goldthwait is a legendary comedian, actor and award-winning director known for his fearless stand-up, iconic roles in “Scrooged” and “Police Academy” and critically acclaimed films like “World’s Greatest Dad.” With decades of boundary-pushing comedy and storytelling, Bobcat remains one of the most respected voices in comedy today.

Brian Posehn takes the stage at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia Feb. 19-21.

Brian Posehn – Feb. 19-21

Brian Posehn brings his signature offbeat humor to The Comedy Vault. Star of “The Mandalorian,” “The Big Bang Theory” and ”Mr. Show,” Posehn delivers a weekend of hilarious, unfiltered stand-up.

Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.