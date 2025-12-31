5 Things to Do: Take a First Day Hike, Wildlife Trolley Tours, wedding expo and more

- Take a First Day Hike: Start the year with a “First Day Hike” Jan. 1 at Starved Rock State Park, which is known for its stunning bluffs and canyons, accessible through 13 miles of marked trails. Starved Rock Lodge has a Guided Winter Hike at 10 a.m. Click here for information about the area’s additional state parks.
- Winter Wildlife Trolley Tour (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge has Winter Wildlife Trolley Tours available on several dates throughout the winter. Take a tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. The tour will depart from the Lodge, and take visitors to see the bison at Buffalo Rock State Park. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Submarines on the Illinois River, A History” (Ottawa): Historian Joe Tokarz will host a program about Word War II submarines and their connection to the Illinois River. The event is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4 at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center in Ottawa. Click here for more information.
- Tasting Room Music from Jeff Manfredini (Utica): August Hill Winery will host musician Jeff Manfredini in its Utica tasting room from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. Enjoy brunch in the tasting room from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4. Click here for information about these events.
- Romance in the Park Wedding Expo (Oglesby): Brides-to-be won’t want to miss Starved Rock Lodge’s annual bridal expo from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4. Guests will meet bridal vendors, as well as Starved Rock Lodge’s wedding opportunities. Click here for more information. Admission is free.
The Scene