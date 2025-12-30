‘Nebraska: - The Songs & Stories of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Album’ coming to The Dole in Crystal Lake

Hear Bruce Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album performed live at “Nebraska: Live” Friday, Jan. 9 at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Joe Fisher )

Hear Bruce Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album performed live at “Nebraska: Live” Friday, Jan. 9 at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, “Nebraska: Live” is a haunting, intimate live performance of Springsteen’s acoustic masterpiece. Singer-songwriter Joe Fisher delivers the full “Nebraska” album, stripped down to its bare essence — with the stark poetry of America’s backroads.

Between songs, Fisher weaves in stories and insights about the headlines, heartbreaks and characters that inspired Springsteen’s most personal record. From the howling desperation of “State Trooper” to the weary hope of “Atlantic City,” this show is both concert and conversation — a candlelit drive through the dark heart of the American dream. From the chilling calm of “Nebraska” to the quiet resilience of “Reason to Believe,” each song is a window into the American heart — its loneliness, its hope and it’s quiet redemption.

Tickets are $27 for general admission and VIP options are also available.

For more information about the venue, visit thedole.org.