5 Things to Do: Outdoor adventures at Starved Rock, New Year’s Eve events for kids and adults

- Celebration of Lights (La Salle): The popular light display is open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 in Rotary Park. Drive through the park, and enjoy more than 400 unique displays. Click here for more information.
- Guided Winter Hike/Historic Trolley Tours (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host guided winter hikes and historic trolley tours Saturday, Dec. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 28. Click here for more information about times and tickets for these events and more.
- New Year’s Eve dinner and live music (Tonica): Camp Aramoni in Tonica will ring in 2026 with an elegant dinner and live music in its new venue, River’s Edge. Seatings are available between 5 and 9 p.m., and live music begins at 6 p.m. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.
- “New Year, New Friends: A Children’s New Years Eve Event” (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle will host a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Hosted by Elphaba and Glinda, “New Year, New Friends” is a special performance featuring characters from “Frozen,” “Paw Patrol” and more, as well as character photo ops. Tickets are $12. Click here for more information.
- Live music and brunch (Utica): Joey Figgiani will perform from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, at the August Hill Winery tasting room in Utica. Enjoy music while sipping on wine. The following day, August Hill will host its weekly Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The $25 ticket includes a glass of wine or mimosa, along with fresh bakery items from Millstone Bakery. Click here for more information.
