Elvis tribute show, ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Shen Yun’ coming to Paramount Theatre in 2026

“Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular” will be at downtown Aurora's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre)

Major spectacle productions celebrating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the magic of Irish dance and China’s 5,000 years of divine culture are coming to downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre in 2026.

“Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular”

Saturday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30.50-$70.50

Don’t miss this era-by-era tribute celebrating the music and magic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. From the early rockabilly days to his Las Vegas concert years and featuring four outstanding Elvis tribute artists, it’s a night guaranteed to leave you “All Shook Up.”

Performers include Shawn Klush, named the first ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises and the World’s Greatest Elvis by the BBC1 in London; Cody Ray Slaughter, named the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2011; Ryan Pelton, an international, award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist and actor; and Moses Snow The “New Prince” of Rock & Roll, a seven-time fan favorite and multi-award winning Elvis tribute artist. Special guests include the Grammy-and Dove Award-winning gospel group The Stamps Quartet featuring the legendary Ed Enoch.

“Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation” will be at downtown Aurora's Paramount Theatre March 27-29, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre. )

“Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation”

March 27-29: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $61-$176 (VIP Experience)

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance has embarked on “Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation,” a special anniversary tour bringing its magic to audiences around the world.

This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics.

“Shen Yun” will be at downtown Aurora's Paramount Theatre April 2-4, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre )

“Shen Yun”

April 2-4: Thursday at 2 p.m.; Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tickets: $81-$201

Get ready for a performance filled with beauty, wisdom, courage, and hope. Witness Heaven’s beauty on stage and experience the magic of Shen Yun – live. It’s the experience of a lifetime.

Experience China before communism when Shen Yun takes audiences on an extraordinary journey through the country’s 5,000 years of divinely inspired culture. The moment the curtain opens, you enter a wondrous dream. Exquisite beauty from the heavens, profound wisdom from dynasties past, timeless legends, and ethnic traditions all spring to life through classical Chinese dance, enchanting live orchestral music, authentic costumes, and patented interactive backdrops. Revisit a time when scholars and artists sought harmony with the Tao, or the “Way” of the universe, and when divine beings walked upon the earth to inspire humanity.

Tickets are now on sale for the “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular,” Friday, Jan. 17; “Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation,” March 27-29; and “Shen Yun,” April 2-4. Visit ParamountAurora.com or call 630)-896-6666 to purchase tickets and learn more about these shows.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd., in the heart of downtown Aurora.