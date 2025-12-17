Shaw Local

The Scene

5 Things to Do: Shop at Ottawa’s Chris Kringle Market, Christmas-themed haunted house in Peru and more

Chris Kringle Market takes place on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Jordan's Block Park in Downtown Ottawa.

The Chris Kringle Market at Jordan's Block Park in downtown Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Shop at the Chris Kringle Market (Ottawa): This is the final weekend for Ottawa’s beloved Chris Kringle Market. The market is open frmo 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 in the Jordan Block. Shop for unique gifts and delicious treats. Visit chriskringlemarket.com for more information.
  2. Polar Express Experience (Oglesby): Wear your favorites PJs for the Polar Express Experience at Starved Rock Lodge at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Ride the trolley through the Celebration of Lights before meeting Santa back at the Lodge. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Holiday Tours at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host the “O Christmas Tree” and “The More the Merrier” tours through Dec. 20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Insanity Haunted House (Peru): Get your scare on this holiday season at the “Twisted Christmas” haunted house from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Peru Mall. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  5. Christmas in the Valley (Ottawa): Ottawa Center for the Arts will host this holiday concert in the Great Hall at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Illinois Valley musicians will perform a variety of Christmas carols. Click here for more information.
