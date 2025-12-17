5 Things to Do: Shop at Ottawa’s Chris Kringle Market, Christmas-themed haunted house in Peru and more

- Shop at the Chris Kringle Market (Ottawa): This is the final weekend for Ottawa’s beloved Chris Kringle Market. The market is open frmo 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 in the Jordan Block. Shop for unique gifts and delicious treats. Visit chriskringlemarket.com for more information.
- Polar Express Experience (Oglesby): Wear your favorites PJs for the Polar Express Experience at Starved Rock Lodge at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Ride the trolley through the Celebration of Lights before meeting Santa back at the Lodge. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Tours at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host the “O Christmas Tree” and “The More the Merrier” tours through Dec. 20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Insanity Haunted House (Peru): Get your scare on this holiday season at the “Twisted Christmas” haunted house from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Peru Mall. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Christmas in the Valley (Ottawa): Ottawa Center for the Arts will host this holiday concert in the Great Hall at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Illinois Valley musicians will perform a variety of Christmas carols. Click here for more information.
The Scene